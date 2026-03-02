Juan Sanabria News: Assists in first MLS appearance

Juan Sanabria assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Seattle Sounders FC.

Sanabria wasted no time making his mark on his first ever MLS appearance, starting at left wing back and delivering a great cross to set up the opener.The Uruguayan also created one other chance and registered two shots from outside the box, though his defensive contribution was modest with just one tackle and one clearance on the night.