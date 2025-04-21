Fantasy Soccer
Juan Sanabria News: Attempts eight crosses in victory

Published on April 21, 2025

Sanabria had eight crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Pachuca.

Sanabria generated the most crosses in the game but lacked accuracy against Tuzos. It was his last match of the Clausura 2025 campaign, and he ended with one goal and five assists in 17 starts while averaging 0.9 shots, 1.9 chances created, 5.4 duels won and 2.5 tackles per contest. He was one of two San Luis players who recorded all possible minutes on the field, serving as a versatile asset either on the left flank or in a central role.

