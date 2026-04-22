Juan Sanabria News: Available as substitute midweek
Sanabria (not injury related) is on the bench in Wednesday's duel versus Inter Miami.
Sanabria has returned to contention and could serve as a strong alternative to Alexandros Katranis on the left flank going forward. The Uruguayan might initially see limited minutes on the pitch but will hope to contribute in a variety of aspects given his versatility and playmaking skill. He has produced seven shots, 14 crosses, six chances created and two assists over four MLS matches played so far.
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