Juan Sanabria News: Available as substitute midweek

Sanabria (not injury related) is on the bench in Wednesday's duel versus Inter Miami.

Sanabria has returned to contention and could serve as a strong alternative to Alexandros Katranis on the left flank going forward. The Uruguayan might initially see limited minutes on the pitch but will hope to contribute in a variety of aspects given his versatility and playmaking skill. He has produced seven shots, 14 crosses, six chances created and two assists over four MLS matches played so far.