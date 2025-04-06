Juan Sanabria News: Creates five chances in victory

Sanabria had one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Mazatlan.

Sanabria led the home side in creative stats Saturday, even though he failed to set up a goal for the third time in a row. The versatile midfielder tied his season-high mark of chances created while raising his total to 29 in 14 matches played. He should remain one of his team's most consistent assets in the final stretch of the tournament, helping both when attacking and defending on the left flank.