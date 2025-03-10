Juan Sanabria News: Credited with assist in win

Sanabria assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 1-0 win versus Juárez.

Sanabria has been one of the most consistent players for Atletico San Luis this season, as he can fill a number of specific roles on the left wing, all of them with efficiency. This was his fifth assist of the current Clausura campaign, and he's set up goals in each of his last three appearances. It wouldn't be a stretch to mention Sanabria as one of the best players for San Luis in the Apertura, and he's been playing a pivotal role in the team's recent surge.