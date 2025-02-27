Fantasy Soccer
Juan Sanabria headshot

Juan Sanabria News: Delivers assist versus Chivas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Sanabria assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 win against Guadalajara.

Sanabria contributed to the opening goal, as his cross from the left wing found Sebastien Salles Lamonge in the 50th minute of the victory. The Uruguayan also registered more than three crosses for the fourth time in a row, even though the assist was his first in that period. He's now on par with Salles Lamonge and Vitinho as the team's top players with four goal involvements, including goals and assists, during the current campaign.

Juan Sanabria
Atlético San Luis
More Stats & News
