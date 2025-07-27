Juan Sanabria News: Own goal in loss

Sanabria generated an own goal, one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-3 defeat against Guadalajara.

Sanabria had the misfortune of accounting for an own goal in just the 11th minute of play to give the opponents an early advantage. Nonetheless, he delivered a strong all-around effort despite the loss. He also logged at least one shot for a third straight game to start the season.