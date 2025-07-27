Menu
Juan Sanabria News: Own goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

Sanabria generated an own goal, one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-3 defeat against Guadalajara.

Sanabria had the misfortune of accounting for an own goal in just the 11th minute of play to give the opponents an early advantage. Nonetheless, he delivered a strong all-around effort despite the loss. He also logged at least one shot for a third straight game to start the season.

Juan Sanabria
Atlético San Luis
