Juan Sanabria News: Provides assist in win
Sanabria assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Colorado Rapids.
Sanabria put in an exact cross that Sergi Solans headed into the net during the 68th minute against the Rapids. The left wing-back had an outstanding performance in various aspects, as his six crosses, four chances created, eight duels won and six tackles (five won) were all team-high totals in the match. The assist increased his tally to four in 10 MLS games, making him the lone leader on the squad in that statistic.
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