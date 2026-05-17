Juan Sanabria News: Provides assist in win

Sanabria assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Colorado Rapids.

Sanabria put in an exact cross that Sergi Solans headed into the net during the 68th minute against the Rapids. The left wing-back had an outstanding performance in various aspects, as his six crosses, four chances created, eight duels won and six tackles (five won) were all team-high totals in the match. The assist increased his tally to four in 10 MLS games, making him the lone leader on the squad in that statistic.