Juan Sanabria News: Records another assist

Sanabria assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (four accurate) and five chances created in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Atlas.

Sanabria notched yet another assist Sunday, as he would assist Oscar Macia's goal in the ninth minute. This is his second straight match with an assist, now with four since the beginning of the Clausura season. That said, he has five goal contributions in 10 appearances this season.