Juan Sanabria News: Sets up goal on Saturday

Sanabria assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 win against Portland Timbers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.

Sanabria set up Diego Luna for the double in the 28th minute with brilliant one-two play. Sanabria registered the joint most crosses in the game, created four chances, and also made two tackles, two clearances, and one interception. He has now provided two assists in the last four games.