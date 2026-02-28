Juan Sanabria headshot

Juan Sanabria News: Starting versus Sounders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Sanabria (not injury related) is starting in Saturday's match against Seattle Sounders.

Sanabria has been cleared to play after missing the season opener due to a non-injury issue. The versatile player, who transferred to Real Salt Lake from Atletico San Luis during the winter transfer window, is now expected to feature as a left-sided wing-back, limiting Alexandros Katranis to a bench spot.

Juan Sanabria
Real Salt Lake
