Juan Sanabria News: Starting versus Sounders
Sanabria (not injury related) is starting in Saturday's match against Seattle Sounders.
Sanabria has been cleared to play after missing the season opener due to a non-injury issue. The versatile player, who transferred to Real Salt Lake from Atletico San Luis during the winter transfer window, is now expected to feature as a left-sided wing-back, limiting Alexandros Katranis to a bench spot.
