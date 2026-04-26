Juan Sanabria News: Struggles in service

Juan Sanabria generated six crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Los Angeles Galaxy. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 55th minute.

Sanabria only had one accurate cross in his six attempts, which wasn't enough to get Real Salt Lake into gear offensively. He'll need to be better to take advantage of a good matchup against a Portland side which has allowed 19 goals so far in MLS play.