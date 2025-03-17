Juan Sigala News: Scores as substitute in debut

Sigala scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-1 win against Tijuana.

Sigala had an ideal performance in his first Liga MX appearance, taking a right-footed shot from inside the box to seal the wide victory in stoppage time. He also won two of four duels and made a couple of tackles after replacing John Kennedy (undisclosed) for the final 17 minutes of the game. It remains to be seen whether the 17-year-old will find continuity on a team that is full of offensive talent.