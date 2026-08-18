Juan Valencia News: Provides assist against Leon

Valencia delivered an assist to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created during Monday's 2-1 loss to Leon.

Valencia made a 90-minute performance in the absence of Julian Carranza (suspension), and his control with the chest knocked the ball down for Matias Espindola to level the score in the 65th minute of the week four clash. The striker has seen his efforts rewarded almost every time he has had opportunities, notching two goals and one assist across five appearances (two starts) considering all competitions since joining Rayos on a summer transfer from Internacional de Bogota. Unfortunately for him, he's at risk of dropping to the bench with first-choice center-forward Carranza available for upcoming games.