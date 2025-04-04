Juanlu Injury: Questionable to face Atletico

Juanlu is questionable for Sunday's match against Atletico Madrid, according to his club.

Juanlu has not yet been ruled out for Sunday, but is heading into the match with some doubt due to an undisclosed injury. That said, this could force a change for the club, as he did start last time out, with Saul or Djibril Sow as possible replacement. However, if deemed fit, there is a solid chance he could make the starting XI again immediately.