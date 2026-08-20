Juanlu News: Available to see minutes

Juanlu is "ready for some minutes" ahead of Sunday's season opener at Manchester City, according to manager Marco Rose per The Bournenouth Echo.

The former Sevilla defender signed with the Cherries in early August, and while he's not dealing with any injury, he's among the players that Rose identified as "needing some extra workload in recent training sessions." Juanlu figures to be an option off the bench for the Cherries in this opener Sunday, but he should be able to secure a regular starting role as the season progresses.