Juanlu News: Brace, assist Sunday

Juanlu scored two goals and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Sunday's 4-0 win over Valladolid.

Juanlu had a very impressive match in the midfield for Sevilla Sunday, providing three goal contributions in the dominating win. He would first score in the fifth minute, then assist a goal in the 45th minute before bagging another goal in the 67th minute, just 15 minutes before he would exit the field. The midfielder now has four goals and three assists this season, earning that in 19 appearances (10 starts).