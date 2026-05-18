Juanlu News: Set for suspension

Juanlu will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga and will therefore miss Sunday's season finale against Celta Vigo.

Juanlu picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's season finale against Celta Vigo. The versatile midfielder has been mainly a rotational option for Sevilla in recent weeks, therefore his absence will not impact the starting XI. Juanlu ends the season with three assists, 22 chances created, 61 crosses and two career highs with 63 tackles and 32 clearances across 32 La Liga appearances (23 starts).