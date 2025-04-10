Juanlu News: Signs contract extention until 2029

Juanlu has signed a contract extension with his former club until 2029, the club announced.

Juanlu will remain with his former club for four more years after agreeing to a contract extension. The midfielder has not been a regular starter this season, starting 13 times in 24 La Liga appearances, but has contributed with four goals and three assists. He is expected to continue developing at the club and could earn a larger role in midfield in future seasons.