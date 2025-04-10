Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Juanlu headshot

Juanlu News: Signs contract extention until 2029

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Juanlu has signed a contract extension with his former club until 2029, the club announced.

Juanlu will remain with his former club for four more years after agreeing to a contract extension. The midfielder has not been a regular starter this season, starting 13 times in 24 La Liga appearances, but has contributed with four goals and three assists. He is expected to continue developing at the club and could earn a larger role in midfield in future seasons.

Juanlu
Sevilla
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now