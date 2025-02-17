Juanmi Latasa News: Held to two shots

Latasa generated two shots (zero on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Sunday's 4-0 defeat against Sevilla.

Latasa was limited in the dominant win by Sevilla Sunday, with only two shots in the loss, neither finding the target. However, this was his first start in some time, with his last coming on Oct. 5. He still has yet to notch a goal contribution this season, likely the reason for his limited time.