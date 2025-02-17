Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Juanmi Latasa headshot

Juanmi Latasa News: Held to two shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Latasa generated two shots (zero on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Sunday's 4-0 defeat against Sevilla.

Latasa was limited in the dominant win by Sevilla Sunday, with only two shots in the loss, neither finding the target. However, this was his first start in some time, with his last coming on Oct. 5. He still has yet to notch a goal contribution this season, likely the reason for his limited time.

Juanmi Latasa
Valladolid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now