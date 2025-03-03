Juanmi Latasa News: Heroics off bench

Latasa scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Las Palmas.

Latasa supplied a second-half equalizer as a substitute in Friday's 1-1 draw against Las Palmas. In 32 minutes played, he scored one goal from two shots, created one chance, and managed to rack up six touches in the opposition's box. The goal was Latasa's first of his La Liga season in 18 appearances and five starts. He will aim to keep the good times rolling this Saturday against Valencia.