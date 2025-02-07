Fantasy Soccer
Juanmi Latasa News: Misses target on all shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Latasa took three shots (none on target) in Valladolid's 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano Friday.

The forward struggled to find room to operate, which resulted in some fairly ordinary striking in front of goal. He might get better luck in two weeks against Sevilla, who have conceded at least one goal in five of their last six matches heading into Sunday's game against Barcelona.

