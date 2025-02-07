Juanmi Latasa News: Misses target on all shots
Latasa took three shots (none on target) in Valladolid's 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano Friday.
The forward struggled to find room to operate, which resulted in some fairly ordinary striking in front of goal. He might get better luck in two weeks against Sevilla, who have conceded at least one goal in five of their last six matches heading into Sunday's game against Barcelona.
