Juanmi Latasa News: Scores in loss

Latasa scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Real Sociedad.

Latasa notched his third goal of the season as he got the lone goal for Valladolid in the 93rd minute with a header. All three of the goals for the forward have happened in his last three appearances as he's made his way into the starting lineup.