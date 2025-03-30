Fantasy Soccer
Juanmi Latasa News: Scores in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Latasa scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Real Sociedad.

Latasa notched his third goal of the season as he got the lone goal for Valladolid in the 93rd minute with a header. All three of the goals for the forward have happened in his last three appearances as he's made his way into the starting lineup.

Juanmi Latasa
Valladolid
