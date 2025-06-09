Juanpe News: Departs Girona after nine seasons

Juanpe is leaving Girona after nine seasons spent with the team, the club announced.

Juanpe appeared in 265 games with Girona, the second highest mark in the club history. Juanpe has been one of the key figures that helped the club be promoted two times in the Spanish top flight in 2017 and 2022 before enjoying their Champions League campaign this season. He is now set for free agency and could continue his football journey in Mexico, with several clubs keen on signing him.