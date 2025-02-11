Jubal News: Scores again in draw

Jubal scored a goal off his lone shot and made one tackle, eight clearances and two interceptions during Sunday's 2-2 draw against Toulouse.

Jubal is always outstanding at the heart of the defense, but it looks like he's finding a knack for scoring as he found the back of the net for the second consecutive game, this time heading home a corner kick from the right to break the deadlock just after the hour mark. Ranked fourth among all Ligue 1 players with 107 clearances despite having missed some games, Jubal doesn't have his fantasy production matched by many center-backs throughout this campaign.