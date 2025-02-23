Jubal News: Scores brace Saturday

Jubal scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win over Marseille.

Jubal scored twice in Saturday's game, helping his team secure their first win since late November in Ligue 1. He scored his first goal on a clinical penalty kick before adding a header from a corner late in the match. This marked his third and fourth goals in his last four appearances, highlighting the significant impact the central defender and captain can have offensively. He will look to maintain his contributions in the upcoming match against Strasbourg on Sunday.