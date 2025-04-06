Jubal News: Stars against Rennes

Jubal scored a goal while taking three shots (one on goal), blocking three shots, making two interceptions, two tackles (winning one) and seven clearances during Sunday's 1-0 win over Rennes.

Jubal found the back of the net in the 89th minute to claim all three points for Auxerre while leading the team in shots, blocks, interceptions, tackles and clearances. The goal was the first since February 22nd for Jubal who has combined for four shots, four tackles and 17 clearances over his last three starts.