Jude Bellingham headshot

Jude Bellingham Injury: Available against Manchester City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 2:12am

Bellingham (thigh) is back available for Tuesday's second leg against Manchester City in the Champions League, the club posted.

Bellingham has recovered from the thigh injury that kept him out since early February and has been named in the squad for Tuesday's Champions League second leg against Manchester City at the Etihad. This is a major boost for the Merengues since he has been an undisputed starter all season and his return adds a huge lift to the side. That said, after roughly six weeks on the sidelines, the Englishman will likely be eased back into the rotation to avoid any setback before regaining his regular starting role.

Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jude Bellingham See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jude Bellingham See More
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Wednesday, March 11: Picks, Predictions & Odds
SOC
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Wednesday, March 11: Picks, Predictions & Odds
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
6 days ago
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview, Lineups & Prediction | Champions League Round of 16
SOC
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview, Lineups & Prediction | Champions League Round of 16
Author Image
Luke Atzert
6 days ago
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
97 days ago
Inside the Mind of a Soccer Player: How Mental Strength Shapes Form, Confidence and Performance
SOC
Inside the Mind of a Soccer Player: How Mental Strength Shapes Form, Confidence and Performance
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
123 days ago
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
146 days ago