Jude Bellingham Injury: Available against Manchester City

Bellingham (thigh) is back available for Tuesday's second leg against Manchester City in the Champions League, the club posted.

Bellingham has recovered from the thigh injury that kept him out since early February and has been named in the squad for Tuesday's Champions League second leg against Manchester City at the Etihad. This is a major boost for the Merengues since he has been an undisputed starter all season and his return adds a huge lift to the side. That said, after roughly six weeks on the sidelines, the Englishman will likely be eased back into the rotation to avoid any setback before regaining his regular starting role.