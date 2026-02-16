Jude Bellingham headshot

Jude Bellingham Injury: Could return in international break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2026 at 11:19am

Bellingham (thigh) is in a "race against time" for the March international break, with England's coach Thomas Tuchel saying "The club [Real Madrid] is a bit more defensive on the outlook regarding the weeks of his recovery, Jude is pushing, and as we know him, he is determined and super professional. He will try everything to be with us in March.", Alex Kirkland of ESPN reported Friday.

Bellingham is expected to remain out for Real Madrid in upcoming weeks, with his participation currently in doubt for England's international friendlies in late March. The star midfielder has been sidelined since Feb. 1, before which he produced six goals and four assists over 25 club games. Arda Guler could continue to play an increased role in his place in the short term.

Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid
