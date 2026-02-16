Jude Bellingham Injury: Could return in international break
Bellingham (thigh) is in a "race against time" for the March international break, with England's coach Thomas Tuchel saying "The club [Real Madrid] is a bit more defensive on the outlook regarding the weeks of his recovery, Jude is pushing, and as we know him, he is determined and super professional. He will try everything to be with us in March.", Alex Kirkland of ESPN reported Friday.
Bellingham is expected to remain out for Real Madrid in upcoming weeks, with his participation currently in doubt for England's international friendlies in late March. The star midfielder has been sidelined since Feb. 1, before which he produced six goals and four assists over 25 club games. Arda Guler could continue to play an increased role in his place in the short term.
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction69 days ago
-
General Soccer Article
Inside the Mind of a Soccer Player: How Mental Strength Shapes Form, Confidence and Performance95 days ago
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction118 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season207 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, April 16306 days ago