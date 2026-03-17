Jude Bellingham Injury: Not in final squad midweek

Bellingham (thigh) is out for Tuesday's UCL round of 16 clash with Manchester City.

Bellingham had been included in the traveling squad but ultimately failed to be an option for the second leg against the Citizens. This means the next chance for him to return will be a league derby against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, where he would likely start on the bench. Arda Guler and Thiago Pitarch will continue to take increased roles until Bellingham is fit enough to play.