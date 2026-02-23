Jude Bellingham headshot

Jude Bellingham Injury: Training with ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Bellingham (thigh) was pictured training with a ball, according to his club.

Bellingham is making progress towards a return this week, as the English midfielder took to grass for some ball work. However, he still remains a decent time away from a return, with the club unlikely to push him and aggravate the injury. He is scheduled to be an option after the international break, leaving a return around the end of March.

