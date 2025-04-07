Jude Bellingham News: Assists in defeat

Bellingham assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Valencia.

Bellingham led the Real Madrid attack Saturday, assisting their only goal and leading the team with four chances created as they fell 2-1 to Valencia. The attacking midfielder also tracked back to attempt three tackles (one won) and make a single interception. Bellingham has played every minute, including extra-time, of Real Madrid's most recent five fixtures while creating seven chances, scoring once and assisting once.