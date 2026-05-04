Jude Bellingham News: Assists second in 2-0 win

Bellingham assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Espanyol.

Bellingham assisted Vinicius Jr to put Real Madrid 2-0 ahead in the game that finished at that scoreline. This is the midfielder's fourth assist of the season and he has started five games in a row, having gone through a long period of absence. He has taken three shots in each of the last three games and created a chance in each of these games.