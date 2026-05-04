Jude Bellingham headshot

Jude Bellingham News: Assists second in 2-0 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Bellingham assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Espanyol.

Bellingham assisted Vinicius Jr to put Real Madrid 2-0 ahead in the game that finished at that scoreline. This is the midfielder's fourth assist of the season and he has started five games in a row, having gone through a long period of absence. He has taken three shots in each of the last three games and created a chance in each of these games.

Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid
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