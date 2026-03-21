Jude Bellingham News: Available for derby
Bellingham (thigh) is an option for Sunday's derby against Atletico, according to coach Alvaro Arbeloa, per AS. "He is available."
Bellingham made the squad for Tuesday's Champions League showdown against Manchester City but ultimately didn't feature. The Englishman has trained fully since then and is back in the mix for Sunday's derby against the Colchoneros. Bellingham has been a locked-in starter for the Merengues whenever healthy and should have a strong shot to regain that role moving forward, which would likely cut into the midfield minutes of either Arda Guler or Thiago Pitarch.
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