Jude Bellingham News: Bags heroic extra-time goal

Bellingham scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Tuesday's 3-2 win against Manchester City.

Bellingham came up clutch when it mattered Tuesday, continuing his typical trend with Real Madrid as a crucial player in key moments. He would stay relatively quiet until late into the match, with a 92nd-minute goal completing the comeback and toppling City. This marks his second straight match in UCL play with a goal, recording three in nine UCL appearances.