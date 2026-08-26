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Jude Bellingham News: Brace of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Bellingham assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal) and four chances created in Wednesday's 4-1 victory against Real Sociedad.

Bellingham returned to the scoresheet, striking twice in Wednesday's four‑goal showing. He's picked up right where he left off after his World Cup form, opening the league campaign with one goal, two assists, six key passes, two shots on target, and six successful dribbles through the first two matches.

Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid
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