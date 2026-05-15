Jude Bellingham News: Doubles lead on Thursday
Bellingham scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Thursday's 2-0 victory over Oviedo.
Bellingham replaced Aurelien Tchouameni in the 64th minute and scored in the 80th minute, assisted by Kylian Mbappe. Bellingham recorded 24 passes and made a clearance. He has now contributed to two goals across the last three games.
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