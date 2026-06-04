Jude Bellingham News: England's difference-maker

Bellingham has been named in England's World Cup squad and is expected to be the most important and influential player at manager Thomas Tuchel's disposal, the creative and physical force that gives England a genuine chance of winning the tournament.

Bellingham wrapped up a season that saw him battle back from shoulder surgery to make 28 La Liga appearances for Real Madrid, tallying six goals and four assists despite missing the opening stretch of the campaign and still establishing himself as one of the league's premier midfielders. The star midfielder combines relentless work rate, aggressive pressing, elite technical ability and the clutch mentality that helped him find the net at the 2022 World Cup, while his knack for dropping deep to dictate play before surging into dangerous attacking areas makes him the most complete and threatening midfielder in England's squad. Bellingham heads into the World Cup as the player with the potential to shape England's entire tournament, serve as Harry Kane's primary playmaker and help bring home the nation's first world title since 1966.