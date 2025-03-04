Jude Bellingham News: Ready to go
Bellingham served his Champions League ban and is available for the second leg against Atletico Madrid.
Bellingham was suspended for the opening leg of the round of 16 but is now fully fit and available to go. The attacking midfielder is a crucial part of the starting XI, and should immediately return to major minutes in all competitions having served bans in both La Liga and the Champions League.
