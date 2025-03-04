Fantasy Soccer
Jude Bellingham headshot

Jude Bellingham News: Ready to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Bellingham served his Champions League ban and is available for the second leg against Atletico Madrid.

Bellingham was suspended for the opening leg of the round of 16 but is now fully fit and available to go. The attacking midfielder is a crucial part of the starting XI, and should immediately return to major minutes in all competitions having served bans in both La Liga and the Champions League.

Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid
