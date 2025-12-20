Bellingham headed a set-piece cross to open the scoring in the 38th minute of an impressive all-around display. The star midfielder has been directly involved in a goal in each of his last three matches played, and he has generated multiple scoring chances in four straight games including both La Liga and UCL action. He should remain valuable in a variety of categories while he looks to increase his season numbers of five goals and four assists in 19 appearances when the league resumes in January.