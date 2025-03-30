Jude Bellingham News: Scores in Saturday's win

Bellingham scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Leganes.

Bellingham found the back of the net Saturday, an unassisted close-range strike in the 47th minute which tied the match at 2-2. It marked his first La Liga goal since Jan. 3, breaking a lengthy scoring drought. He put two shots on target and also created two chances on the attack. On the defensive end he won two tackles, intercepted one pass, made one clearance and won 14 duels in his full 90 minutes of action.