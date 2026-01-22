Bellingham finished well in the 80th minute after receiving a through ball from Federico Valverde. While he has played a slightly deeper role this season, he has continued to shine in the Champions League, recording two goals and one assist in four matches for Real Madrid. His 14 shots and 11 chances created in the competition highlight the attacking upside he consistently brings, even from a less advanced position. Bellingham will look to carry that form into the next Champions League fixture against Benfica, who currently sit near the bottom of the table.