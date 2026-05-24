Jude Bellingham News: Scores stunning goal
Bellingham scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 4-2 win over Athletic. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 20th minute.
Bellingham doubled Real Madrid's lead in the 41st minute, letting Thiago Pitarch's chipped pass drop before meeting it first time with a left-footed half-volley that flew past Alex Padilla. He closes out the La Liga season with six goals and four assists in 28 appearances (22 starts), a modest return by his own standards after a shoulder injury disrupted the opening stretch of his campaign. Bellingham will now link up with England's 2026 World Cup squad after being named in Friday's selection.
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