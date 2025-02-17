Jude Bellingham News: Shown red Saturday
Bellingham was shown a straight red card and sent off in the first half of Saturday's clash with Osasuna.
Bellingham was sent off in the 38th minute of Saturday's match for comments made to the referee and will be suspended for at least the game against Girona on Sunday. Additional games could be added to the suspension as the case has caused controversy in Spain. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.
