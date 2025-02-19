Jude Bellingham News: Suspended two games

Bellingham will be suspended for two games due to the straight red card he received in the match against Osasuna, as reported by Revelo.

Bellingham received a straight red card for an inappropriate exchange with the referee during the Osasuna match. He will miss the next two games against Girona and Betis and is expected to return for the match against Rayo Vallecano on March 9. Dani Ceballos is expected to take on a larger role in the midfield until Bellingham's return.