Jude Bellingham News: Suspension cleared

Bellingham has cleared his ban due to yellow card accumulation and is now back available for the first gameday of the 2025-26 season. The England star had a much less prolific second season with Real Madrid compared to his first as he needed to adapt to a new system and to Kylian Mbappe at the start of the season. He will look to stay fit since Real Madrid will play the Club World Cup in June and want to perform well in the competition.