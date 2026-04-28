Jude Bellingham headshot

Jude Bellingham News: Takes three shots in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Bellingham recorded three shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 1-1 draw against Betis.

Bellingham was unable to find the back of the net in this game, but it's fair to say he was one of the team's most dangerous players. Bellingham looks healthy after the injury that kept him out earlier this year, but he's lacked the end product he's had in recent years. He's yet to record a goal or an assist in the seven games he's featured in since returning from injury.

Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jude Bellingham See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jude Bellingham See More
DFS Soccer World Cup Strategy for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
SOC
DFS Soccer World Cup Strategy for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
How to Play DFS Soccer: A Beginner's Guide for the 2026 World Cup
SOC
How to Play DFS Soccer: A Beginner's Guide for the 2026 World Cup
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
12 days ago
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
35 days ago
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Wednesday, March 11: Picks, Predictions & Odds
SOC
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Wednesday, March 11: Picks, Predictions & Odds
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
49 days ago
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview, Lineups & Prediction | Champions League Round of 16
SOC
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview, Lineups & Prediction | Champions League Round of 16
Author Image
Luke Atzert
49 days ago