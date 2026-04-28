Jude Bellingham News: Takes three shots in draw
Bellingham recorded three shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 1-1 draw against Betis.
Bellingham was unable to find the back of the net in this game, but it's fair to say he was one of the team's most dangerous players. Bellingham looks healthy after the injury that kept him out earlier this year, but he's lacked the end product he's had in recent years. He's yet to record a goal or an assist in the seven games he's featured in since returning from injury.
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