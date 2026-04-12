Jude Terry News: First career goal on debut start

Terry scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Portland Timbers.

Terry scored his first career MLS goal in the 49th minute of Saturday's 2-1 road loss at Portland, taking Matthew Evans' backward pass at the top of the box and whipping a first-time curler into the upper right corner past James Pantemis to pull his side level in his first career start. The 17-year-old homegrown midfielder stood out as one of the few bright spots in a heavily rotated LAFC lineup, finishing with one goal, one chance created, two tackles and two interceptions. He also became the youngest player in club history to score in his first MLS start, and his poise in front of goal made for an impressive debut that should earn him a larger role in the upcoming fixtures.