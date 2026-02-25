Julen Agirrezabala Injury: Back in training

Agirrezabala (hamstring) was seen in training Wednesday and appears to be nearing a return to action, the club posted.

Agirrezabala was seen in training Wednesday and continues to recover from a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the last seven matches. The goalkeeper had been the preferred starter prior to his setback and is expected to reclaim his spot upon his return, likely at the expense of Stole Dimitrievski.