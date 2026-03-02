Julen Agirrezabala headshot

Julen Agirrezabala Injury: Meniscus injury confirmed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Agirrezabala has suffered a meniscus injury and is set for further testing, according to his club.

Agirrezabala was nearing a return but has now hit a major setback, with the goalie suffering from a meniscus injury. This occurred during training in an accidental incident, now set for further testing. Stole Dimitrievski will remain a starter while Agirrezabala is looked at, hopefully avoiding any kind of surgery after the worrying injury.

Julen Agirrezabala
Valencia
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julen Agirrezabala
